5 years ago — 2014
Three members of the 1931 Durand High School graduating class, Theone Kees, Galen Kees and Olive Ganoe, each of whom is more than 100 years old, discuss the past.
10 years ago — 2009
Sgt. Earl D. Werner, 38, a decorated Mondovi native, is one of two soldiers killed in Iraq when insurgents attack their vehicle with an explosive, the Pentagon says.
20 years ago — 1999
A bear is suspected as the cause of injuries to a horse in the town of Seymour.
35 years ago — 1984
Tom Fiedler, assistant principal at DeLong Junior High School, is named assistant principal at Memorial High School.