5 years ago — 2014

Amy Detrick of Eau Claire is the adult winner in the Leader-Telegram’s Holiday Memories Contest for a story about searching for the perfect gift.

10 years ago — 2009

Two teens are charged in Barron County with shooting and killing three horses and five cows.

20 years ago — 1999

State spending increased 83 percent during the 1990s, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

35 years ago — 1984

A five-part series about the future of education produced by the UW-Stout Teleproduction Center will be shown on Wisconsin Public Television.