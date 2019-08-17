5 years ago — 2014
A final resting place for pets will soon be an option in Menomonie, as Evergreen Pet Cemetery will open Sept. 1.
10 years ago — 2009
Scott Werlein of Mondovi wins the Wisconsin Auctioneers Association auctioneering competition at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.
20 years ago — 1999
Average ACT scores at North and Memorial high schools are nearly 1 point above the state average.
35 years ago — 1984
An Eau Claire man will marry an Ohio woman after meeting her on a computer dating service.