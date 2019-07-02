5 years ago — 2014
Business partners Bob Adrian and Dan Horlacher will soon open Rump’s Butcher Shoppe in downtown Altoona.
10 years ago — 2009
A state program that automatically notifies people when a jail inmate is being released soon will be implemented in counties that choose to participate.
20 years ago — 1999
President Bill Clinton says the bald eagle has recovered and should be taken off the endangered species list.
35 years ago — 1984
The U.S. Supreme Court rules that states can force the Jaycees to admit women as full members.