5 years ago — 2014

Business partners Bob Adrian and Dan Horlacher will soon open Rump’s Butcher Shoppe in downtown Altoona.

10 years ago — 2009

A state program that automatically notifies people when a jail inmate is being released soon will be implemented in counties that choose to participate.

20 years ago — 1999

President Bill Clinton says the bald eagle has recovered and should be taken off the endangered species list.

35 years ago — 1984

The U.S. Supreme Court rules that states can force the Jaycees to admit women as full members.