5 years ago — 2015
The Eau Claire City Council unanimously approves a new ordinance to allow beekeeping within city limits.
10 years ago — 2010
Two local legislators reprimand Stanley prison officials for allowing two inmates to walk out the prison’s front door after forging their release papers.
20 years ago — 2000
A 61-year-old Bloomer man charged with making 60 gallons of moonshine says he didn’t know he was doing anything illegal.
35 years ago — 1985
A funeral is held for a priest and two other victims of an Onalaska church shooting.