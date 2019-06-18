5 years ago — 2014
Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Ben Brancel speaks during a visit to Rooney Farms in the Chippewa County town of Tilden.
10 years ago — 2009
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Wayne Nehring opposes as unnecessary a state proposal that would require police departments to keep statistics on the race of people pulled over in traffic stops.
20 years ago — 1999
A new Eau Claire Job Center will be built on land near the intersection of Madison and Bellinger streets.
35 years ago — 1984
Army helicopters, firefighters, police and sheriff’s deputies search Trempealeau County for a crashed airplane, only to learn that reports were false.