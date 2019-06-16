5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire is named an All-American City for its “innovation, inclusiveness, civic engagement and cross-sector collaboration.”
10 years ago — 2009
A hiring freeze has been implemented for Eau Claire County government employees, and unions have been asked to reopen their contracts to cut raises in 2010.
20 years ago — 1999
Former Green Bay Packer Reggie White is cheered for condemning homosexuality at the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting.
35 years ago — 1984
The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether states can continue to use lethal injection as a method of execution.