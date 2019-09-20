5 years ago — 2014
Michelle Mailey Noben, a UW-Stout graduate student, designs a bike rack that attaches to parking meters.
10 years ago — 2009
The Wissota Green development, which has been in foreclosure proceedings all year, will be sold at a sheriff’s auction in Chippewa County; the 114-acre parcel is the site of the former county farm.
20 years ago — 1999
A second white supremacist is convicted in the dragging of a black man, James Byrd Jr., to his death in Texas.
35 years ago — 1984
State Sen. Rod Moen, D-Whitehall, says there are too many state nursing home regulations and calls for more “common sense” enforcement.