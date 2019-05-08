5 years ago — 2014
As part of Tourism Week, Gov. Scott Walker visits Leinenkugel Brewing Co.'s Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls.
10 years ago — 2009
The grandfather of a 7-year-old girl who died in 2006 after being restrained at a Rice Lake treatment facility because of behavioral problems is suing the center.
20 years ago — 1999
Eleva-Strum school district Superintendent Craig Hitchens is hired as superintendent in Altoona.
35 years ago — 1984
U.S. Sen. Gary Hart of Colorado boosts his Democratic presidential campaign with wins in Ohio and Indiana.