5 years ago — 2014
James Peterson begins work as Dunn County judge after serving 26 years as the county’s district attorney.
10 years ago — 2009
President Barack Obama is booed at a meeting of the American Medical Association in Chicago when he tells doctors that he won’t try to limit jury damages in medical malpractice cases.
20 years ago — 1999
The Chippewa Falls City Council delays a vote on holding a referendum about creating a special-needs prison at the Northern Center.
35 years ago — 1984
Walter Mondale says he has enough delegates to win the Democratic presidential nomination and will begin interviewing potential running mates.