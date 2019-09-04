5 years ago — 2014
Comedian Joan Rivers dies in New York at the age of 81.
10 years ago — 2009
Two-thirds of the more than 1,000 members at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s national assembly in Minneapolis vote to allow gay and lesbian clergy to serve while they are in committed same-gender relationships.
20 years ago — 1999
A memorial service is held for Lawrence Wahlstrom, a retired UW-Eau Claire professor and the driving force behind the Midwest Institute of Scandinavian Culture.
35 years ago — 1984
Brian Mulroney will become Canada’s new prime minister.