5 years ago — 2014
Headliner Rob Zombie walks off the stage at Rock Fest near Cadott after playing two songs for a total of 10 minutes, apologizing that his voice was not good and he didn’t want to give his fans a bad show.
10 years ago — 2009
Eau Claire County’s Mental Health Court marks its first anniversary, and officials are pleased with the results so far.
20 years ago — 1999
Fairchild Police Chief Jason Amundson is fired; he says it’s retaliation for issuing traffic tickets to a board member and a village employee and for warning the village president.
35 years ago — 1984
Three Illinois men die when their twin-engine plane crashes in Washburn County.