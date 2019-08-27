5 years ago — 2014
Gustave Clark, owner and tour guide of the Dells Mill near Augusta, dies at the age of 71.
10 years ago — 2009
A little girl kidnapped nearly 20 years earlier is found alive after reportedly being kept by a convicted rapist in his backyard as a sex slave and forced to bear two of his children.
20 years ago — 1999
Parkview School Principal Mary Jo Rogowski resigns in what Chippewa Falls school district officials say is a contract dispute settlement.
35 years ago — 1984
One of the nation’s elementary and secondary school teachers will be chosen as the space shuttle’s first “citizen passenger.”