5 years ago — 2014
Offbeats Violin & Guitar, which recently moved from the west side of Eau Claire to 307 S. Farwell St., earns first place in Downtown Eau Claire Inc.’s 10th annual Jump-Start Downtown Business Plan Competition.
10 years ago — 2009
Three brothers in Menomonie are shot and killed during a party and a fourth person is wounded before the alleged gunman shoots himself in the head and later dies.
20 years ago — 1999
A 17-year-old girl is sentenced to 5½ months in jail for a bomb threat that closed Eau Claire schools.
35 years ago — 1984
Failed sports car maker John DeLorean is acquitted of cocaine-trafficking charges.