5 years ago — 2015
Hobbs Ice Center in Eau Claire brought in $163,000 more than it spent in 2014 — making it the best net revenue since the facility opened 40 years earlier.
10 years ago — 2010
A group called the Eau Claire Leaders for Urban Chicken Keeping, or ECLUCK, wants the city to legalize backyard chicken coops.
20 years ago — 2000
UW-Eau Claire students vote to spend $8.5 million in student fees to expand and renovate Davies Center on campus.
35 years ago — 1985
The Fall Creek Crickets win the girls Class C state basketball championship by beating Turtle Lake.