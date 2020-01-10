5 years ago — 2015
Jim Bush of Eau Claire is back in the seat of a prized, purple Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda muscle car he sold in 1970 and reacquired in 2013.
10 years ago — 2010
The Green Bay Packers lose 51-45 in overtime at Arizona in the highest scoring game in NFL postseason history.
20 years ago — 2000
The Husky likely will remain on North High School’s roof, but it will be moved during a remodeling project.
35 years ago — 1985
Rusk County Judge Donald J. Sterlinske will resign; he says misconduct charges he faces aren’t the reason.