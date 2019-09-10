5 years ago — 2014
Gov. Scott Walker emphasizes his commitment to maintaining the UW System’s tuition freeze during a visit with UW-Eau Claire students.
10 years ago — 2009
About 8,000 cubic yards of sediment will be removed in the coming months as part of the drawdown of Lake Martha in Osseo.
20 years ago — 1999
Intek Plastics plans to build a plant in the Gateway West Business Park; the plant is expected to bring 46 jobs by the end of 2000.
35 years ago — 1984
Because of lead contamination, South Junior High School is drawing water from a hydrant outside the school.