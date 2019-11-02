5 years ago — 2014
Eau Claire Regis standout Shae Brey verbally commits to play women’s basketball at Butler.
10 years ago — 2009
Eau Claire City Councilman Andrew Werthmann proposes including a wheel tax, officially called a vehicle registration fee by city officials, in the budget in an effort to generate money for street repairs.
20 years ago — 1999
A petition to recall Eau Claire City Council member Tom Mihajlov fails to get enough signatures.
35 years ago — 1984
Rajiv Gandhi succeeds his mother, Indira, as India’s prime minister days after her assassination.