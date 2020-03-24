5 years ago — 2015
A Germanwings passenger jet crashes in the French Alps, killing all 150 people on board.
10 years ago — 2010
Developer Dan Young‘s hope to build a four-story, 80-bed apartment complex north of the Dairy Queen on Menomonie Street meets with resistance.
20 years ago — 2000
The state Assembly passes a bill to allow Brown County voters to vote on creating a half-cent sales tax to raise $295 million for renovations to Lambeau Field.
35 years ago — 1985
A bidder offers $53 in an Eau Claire Democratic Party fundraising auction for the opportunity to spend a day with state Sen. Rod Moen, D-Whitehall.