5 years ago — 2015
After surviving 14 stab wounds, including near-fatal cuts to his carotid artery on Nov. 14, Chippewa County sheriff’s Investigator Bill Gray returns to his job.
10 years ago — 2010
Band teacher Bruce Hering, who has brought national acclaim to the Memorial High School jazz program, will move to North High in the fall.
20 years ago — 2000
Juvenile crime in Eau Claire County dropped 19% in 1999.
35 years ago — 1985
Tom Lawin, editor of the Eau Claire-based Country Today newspaper, is appointed by Gov. Anthony Earl to the state Natural Resources Board.