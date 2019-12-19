5 years ago — 2014
Joe Luginbill, who gained YouTube fame through his cooking videos, files nomination papers for the Eau Claire school board.
10 years ago — 2009
Five Eau Claire City Council members oppose two suggested sites for a new county justice center — at Galloway Street and at River Prairie in Altoona.
20 years ago — 1999
Women line up to audition for an upcoming Fox TV special, “Who Wants to Marry a Multi-Millionaire?”
35 years ago — 1984
Terry Willkom becomes director of the Northern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled in Chippewa Falls.