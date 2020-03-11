5 years ago — 2015
Anna Haigh, a 14-year-old DeLong Middle School student, is selected for programs offered by the Milwaukee Ballet School and Academy and the Joffrey Ballet School in New York.
10 years ago — 2010
Frustrated with what he says are misrepresentations of facts about an Eau Claire County Jail, Sheriff Ron Cramer wants state officials to investigate downtown jail opponents’ tactics.
20 years ago — 2000
The UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team advances to the NCAA Division III Final Four by beating UW-Stevens Point.
35 years ago — 1985
U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz calls new Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev “dynamic” and a “vigorous young man.”