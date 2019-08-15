5 years ago — 2014
Preliminary results of a study at two Eau Claire County parks — Lowes Creek and Big Falls — show that about one-fourth of deer ticks collected contain the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.
10 years ago — 2009
An informed source tells The Associated Press that Gov. Jim Doyle will not seek a third term in 2010.
20 years ago — 1999
Texas Gov. George W. Bush wins the Iowa Republican presidential straw poll.
35 years ago — 1984
A judicial misconduct complaint is filed against Rusk County Judge Donald J. Sterlinske; he’s accused of making derogatory comments about Native Americans from the bench.