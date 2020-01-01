5 years ago — 2015
Laurel Robertson of Eau Claire and her two children will take part in the competition cooking television show “Guy’s Grocery Games.”
10 years ago — 2010
Leah Falkner of Elk Mound delivers the first local babies of the year at Sacred Heart Hospital — daughter Lanae Marie at 2:18 a.m. and twin sister Sydney Lee 13 minutes later.
20 years ago — 2000
The much anticipated Y2K computer bug causes no problems locally.
35 years ago — 1985
President Ronald Reagan appeals to Japan to import more U.S. goods to cut America’s trade deficit.