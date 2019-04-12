5 years ago — 2014
Elk Mound resident Dennis Westphal and other Chippewa Valley residents are tracking down photos for military veterans from this area to be used in the Wall of Faces project at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
10 years ago — 2009
The Vilas County district attorney plans to recruit volunteers to stick their heads in a toilet as part of a test designed to prove that a woman was drowned by her husband in a toilet — and didn’t commit suicide as he claims.
20 years ago — 1999
State Attorney General Jim Doyle proposes that the DNA of all convicted felons be put in a database.
35 years ago — 1984
Eric Wahl steps down after six years on the Eau Claire City Council, the last three as council president.