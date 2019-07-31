5 years ago — 2014
The state Supreme Court upholds a controversial 2011 Wisconsin law limiting public sector union bargaining abilities.
10 years ago — 2009
In a federal lawsuit against the Eau Claire school district seeking $1.19 million in damages, former Eau Claire school Superintendent Bill Klaus claims his civil rights were violated.
20 years ago — 1999
Some survivors of James E. Brown Jr., an Eau Claire man shot to death by police in March, say they’ll sue the city.
35 years ago — 1984
Construction will start soon on a large addition to the 3M plant in Menomonie.