5 years ago — 2014
Kevin Midthun of Eau Claire, a prominent local woodcarver and artist, dies at the age of 61.
10 years ago — 2009
A North Dakota man who shot a 700-pound bear in Dunn County the previous November pleads no contest to a misdemeanor charge of shooting and killing a bear without a license.
20 years ago — 1999
Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne becomes the leading rusher in college football history in a win over Iowa.
35 years ago — 1984
Marjorie D. Barnes receives the Eau Claire Noon Exchange Club’s Book of Golden Deeds award for 50 years of service to the community.