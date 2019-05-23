5 years ago — 2014
The Rev. John Schultz, 73, longtime pastor at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, will retire after 48 years in the priesthood and 23 years at St. James.
10 years ago — 2009
Outfielder/closer Kole Calhoun is expected to help bolster the Eau Claire Express baseball roster.
20 years ago — 1999
The Eau Claire school board unanimously approves all-day, every-day kindergarten beginning in the 1999-2000 school year.
35 years ago — 1984
A group urges Eau Claire residents to cancel their cable TV subscriptions if the Playboy Channel isn’t removed from the city cable system by June 30.