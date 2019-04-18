5 years ago — 2014
Joseph Zydowsky, formerly of the Cadott school district, will be the new Menomonie schools superintendent starting July 1.
10 years ago — 2009
Finishing touches are being put on the 30,000-square-foot Chaos waterpark that will open in May next to the Metropolis Hotel and Action City.
20 years ago — 1999
Eau Claire brothers and business partners Tom and Pat Schmitt will run in the Boston Marathon.
35 years ago — 1984
Bill Cigan, founder of the Honor Shoppe network, is named Small Business Person of the Year by the Greater Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.