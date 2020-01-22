5 years ago — 2015
Former Wisconsin coach Gary Andersen tells CBS Sports that UW-Madison’s high admission standards were a reason he left the Badgers for Oregon State the previous month.
10 years ago — 2010
Phil Noland, a 2000 graduate of Regis High School and now an Air Force captain, is among those flying supplies to earthquake-ravaged Haiti.
20 years ago — 2000
The Eau Claire Interfaith Hospitality Network wants to raise at least $300,000 to buy a permanent home.
35 years ago — 1985
State Assembly Minority Leader Tommy Thompson, R-Elroy, says the state is “spending ourselves poor.”