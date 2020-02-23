5 years ago — 2015
The Menomonie school board adopts plans to begin to deal with an estimated $20 million unfunded retirement liability by raising retirement ages and limiting the number of teachers allowed to retire with early benefits to seven per year.
10 years ago — 2010
Wall Street bonuses climbed 17% in 2009 to $20.3 billion as many of the investment banks that were bailed out at taxpayer expense reported blowout profits.
20 years ago — 2000
Cassidy’s Super Store, a west side grocery, will close in March after 37 years in business.
35 years ago — 1985
The Menomonie Optimists Club is spearheading an effort to build an observation tower at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area just northeast of the city.