5 years ago — 2015

The Menomonie school board adopts plans to begin to deal with an estimated $20 million unfunded retirement liability by raising retirement ages and limiting the number of teachers allowed to retire with early benefits to seven per year.

10 years ago — 2010

Wall Street bonuses climbed 17% in 2009 to $20.3 billion as many of the investment banks that were bailed out at taxpayer expense reported blowout profits.

20 years ago — 2000

Cassidy’s Super Store, a west side grocery, will close in March after 37 years in business.

35 years ago — 1985

The Menomonie Optimists Club is spearheading an effort to build an observation tower at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area just northeast of the city.