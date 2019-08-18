5 years ago — 2014
Arthur “Stir” Wagner, the last of three brothers who anchored the Eau Claire bowling scene for decades, dies in Chippewa Falls at the age of 95.
10 years ago — 2009
Quarterback Brett Favre signs a contract with the Minnesota Vikings that could be worth up to $25 million.
20 years ago — 1999
The death toll for an earthquake in western Turkey tops 6,000.
35 years ago — 1984
An organization of college student governments wants the state to hold an advisory referendum about raising the drinking age to 21.