5 years ago — 2014
The Chippewa County sheriff’s office buys a drone for $1,700 to help police monitor potentially dangerous situations without risking officers’ lives.
10 years ago — 2009
The flu, flu-like symptoms and other illnesses cause Eau Claire Lutheran School officials to close the school for two days.
20 years ago — 1999
State Department of Natural Resources officials are re-creating the scene of an incident in which Indiana University men’s basketball coach Bobby Knight accidentally shot a companion while hunting in northern Wisconsin.
35 years ago — 1984
Federal officials search for the cause of a plane crash that killed two near Weyerhaeuser in Rusk County.