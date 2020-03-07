5 years ago — 2015
The Fall Creek girls basketball program advances to the WIAA state high school tournament for the 11th time.
10 years ago — 2010
The Iraq War drama “The Hurt Locker” wins best picture and five other Oscars at the Academy Awards.
20 years ago — 2000
Bill Bradley will drop out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination and endorse frontrunner Al Gore.
35 years ago — 1985
The State Building Commission approves a $5.4 million addition to the McPhee Physical Education Center at UW-Eau Claire.