5 years ago — 2015

The Fall Creek girls basketball program advances to the WIAA state high school tournament for the 11th time.

10 years ago — 2010

The Iraq War drama “The Hurt Locker” wins best picture and five other Oscars at the Academy Awards.

20 years ago — 2000

Bill Bradley will drop out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination and endorse frontrunner Al Gore.

35 years ago — 1985

The State Building Commission approves a $5.4 million addition to the McPhee Physical Education Center at UW-Eau Claire.