5 years ago — 2014
Art Crews, Chippewa County Jail administrator, releases the book “We Made ‘Em Look Good” about his time spent competing in professional wrestling as “The Blonde Bomber.”
10 years ago — 2009
Brandon Buchanan is leaving the Eau Claire City Council to pursue a law degree at Marquette University.
20 years ago — 1999
Eau Claire County launches an enhanced 911 system that allows dispatchers to see the name and address of the person whose phone is placing a call.
35 years ago — 1984
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher considers using soldiers to open ports closed by strikers.