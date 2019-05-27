5 years ago — 2014
Robert Meyer, president and CEO of Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, is named the UW-Stout chancellor.
10 years ago — 2009
Wisconsin legislative leaders strip more than 26,000 state employees of 2 percent pay raises they had been promised, freeze their salaries for two years and move to increase their health insurance premiums.
20 years ago — 1999
Altoona Fire Chief Arnie Johnson objects to the City Council’s creation of a public safety director position.
35 years ago — 1984
President Ronald Reagan sends missiles and planes to Saudi Arabia to help it protect Persian Gulf oil shipments.