5 years ago — 2014
Serena Williams captures her third straight U.S. Open tennis championship.
10 years ago — 2009
The new Jarvis Hall Science Wing, a $43.2 million project, will enhance science courses at UW-Stout, which will welcome 8,643 students for the semester.
20 years ago — 1999
A tax amnesty program the previous year brought in $30.9 million for the state, but tax delinquents still owe the state at least $200 million.
35 years ago — 1984
A Kansas firm will seek a $5 million industrial revenue bond from the Eau Claire City Council to buy and expand a Wisconsin Beef Industries plant on Hogarth Street.