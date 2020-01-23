5 years ago — 2015
Chloe Wanink of Cameron reaches 2,061 career points, making her the all-time girls basketball scoring leader in the area; Hudson graduate Martha Richards is second with 2,038.
10 years ago — 2010
Dan Faschingbauer is retiring after 40 years with Midwest Coca-Cola Bottling Co.
20 years ago — 2000
A 19-year-old New Richmond man who killed himself last week may have been involved in the murder of a Turtle Lake boy the previous year.
35 years ago — 1985
Pope & Talbot will spend $16.4 million for additions to its tissue mill in Eau Claire.