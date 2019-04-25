5 years ago — 2014
UW-Eau Claire earns the championship trophy for the 22nd straight year at the Wisconsin State Forensics Tournament.
10 years ago — 2009
The Green Bay Packers pass on wide receiver Michael Crabtree in favor of drafting nose tackle B.J. Raji of Boston College, then follow by taking linebacker Clay Matthews of USC.
20 years ago — 1999
A Leader-Telegram investigation reveals some Eau Claire landlords were frequently cited by the health department for breaking housing rules.
35 years ago — 1984
Famed jazz band leader Count Basie dies at age 79.