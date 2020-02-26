5 years ago — 2015
Spectrum Industries of Chippewa Falls earns a 2014 Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Grand Award during a ceremony in Milwaukee.
10 years ago — 2010
Shows featuring Shamu the whale resume at Seaworld in Orlando, Fla., three days after a six-ton bull orca dragged trainer Dawn Brancheau underwater to her death at the end of a show.
20 years ago — 2000
Kathleen Thompson, 38, is found murdered on an Eau Claire street just hours after being arrested in a domestic disturbance.
35 years ago — 1985
Shooting suspect Bryan Stanley says he received a calling to kill a priest and two other men at an Onalaska church because they were “leading children into sin.”