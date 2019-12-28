5 years ago — 2014
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., will start the new year with a high-profile post as chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
10 years ago — 2009
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife, Whitehall native Callista, tour Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and speak with area health care professionals.
20 years ago — 1999
Dozens of west-central Wisconsin residents plan to travel to Pasadena, Calif., to see the Wisconsin Badgers play in the Rose Bowl.
35 years ago — 1984
Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi‘s party wins a majority in the Indian parliament less than two months after his mother, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was assassinated.