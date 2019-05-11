5 years ago — 2014
Former Wisconsin Gov. Patrick Lucey, a hard-nosed Democratic politician who later became the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, dies at the age of 96.
10 years ago — 2009
The driver of a semi-trailer truck that tipped and was struck by a bus carrying Chippewa Falls High School band members, killing five people onboard in 2005 on Interstate 94 near Osseo, didn’t know it was illegal to falsify his driver’s logs, his lawyer tells jurors in a federal trial.
20 years ago — 1999
The name of Stanley police Chief John Moore, killed in the line of duty in 1901, will be added to a memorial at the state Capitol.
35 years ago — 1984
A fire destroys two ambulances and the Gold Cross Ambulance building, 405 N. Hastings Place.