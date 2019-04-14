5 years ago — 2014
The Menomonie school board supports a proposal to build single-track mountain bike trails at the Bjornson Environmental Site.
10 years ago — 2009
Three Navy SEAL snipers are hailed after firing three flawless shots from the stern of the destroyer USS Bainbridge to kill a trio of Somali pirates and free American merchant Capt. Richard Phillips.
20 years ago — 1999
State Attorney General Jim Doyle, a Democrat, says he’s considering running for governor in 2002.
35 years ago — 1984
A 19-year-old UW-Eau Claire student is believed drowned after trying to swim across the Chippewa River instead of using the footbridge.