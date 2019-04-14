5 years ago — 2014

The Menomonie school board supports a proposal to build single-track mountain bike trails at the Bjornson Environmental Site.

10 years ago — 2009

Three Navy SEAL snipers are hailed after firing three flawless shots from the stern of the destroyer USS Bainbridge to kill a trio of Somali pirates and free American merchant Capt. Richard Phillips.

20 years ago — 1999

State Attorney General Jim Doyle, a Democrat, says he’s considering running for governor in 2002.

35 years ago — 1984

A 19-year-old UW-Eau Claire student is believed drowned after trying to swim across the Chippewa River instead of using the footbridge.