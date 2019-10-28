5 years ago — 2014
The Eau Claire City Council approves the creation of an area in Fairfax Park where residents can rent garden plots and requires the city’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to truck in new topsoil at the site.
10 years ago — 2009
A Colorado company said it created 4,231 jobs with the help of President Barack Obama‘s economic recovery plan, but further study showed the real number was fewer than 1,000.
20 years ago — 1999
U.S. employers have done little to expand health insurance coverage to their workers, despite a robust economy, a Kaiser Family Foundation study says.
35 years ago — 1984
Jack Willke, National Right to Life Committee president, tells an Eau Claire audience that abortion will be a decisive issue in the presidential election.