5 years ago — 2014

Steve Higgins’ sculpture, “Time Flies as Nature Cries,” takes first place in the U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship held in Eau Claire.

10 years ago — 2009

Greg Corning is named Menomonie High School principal.

20 years ago — 1999

The Eau Claire City Council approves annexing the Markquart Chevrolet dealership from the town of Hallie.

35 years ago — 1984

The University of North Carolina’s Michael Jordan leads the United States men’s basketball team to a gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.