5 years ago — 2014
Steve Higgins’ sculpture, “Time Flies as Nature Cries,” takes first place in the U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship held in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2009
Greg Corning is named Menomonie High School principal.
20 years ago — 1999
The Eau Claire City Council approves annexing the Markquart Chevrolet dealership from the town of Hallie.
35 years ago — 1984
The University of North Carolina’s Michael Jordan leads the United States men’s basketball team to a gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.