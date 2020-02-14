5 years ago — 2015
Boston resident John Kaiser, a 33-year-old graduate of Eau Claire Memorial and UW-Eau Claire, discusses record snowfalls in the Northeast that have dropped nearly seven feet of snow on Boston since late January.
10 years ago — 2010
An Eau Claire parents group is approaching its goal of raising $70,000 to pay for school field trips.
20 years ago — 2000
Authorities say alcohol has contributed to at least 12 of the record 36 people killed in Wisconsin snowmbile accidents during the winter.
35 years ago — 1985
American reporter Jeremy Levin escapes from militants in Syria after 11 months.