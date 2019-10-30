5 years ago — 2014
New technology in Eau Claire’s $39.4 million overhaul of its wastewater treatment plan will allow the city to cut four jobs at the facility the following year.
10 years ago — 2009
One bank robbery suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with pursuing Rusk County sheriff’s deputies; another suspect is in custody and a third is on the run.
20 years ago — 1999
The last Indonesia troops leave East Timor, ending a 24-year occupation.
35 years ago — 1984
Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards.