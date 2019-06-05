5 years ago — 2014
Kobi Shaw of Colfax, an actress and juggler, reflects on performing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as one of three finalists in a talent competition.
10 years ago — 2009
John Menard, Owen Ayres and Dave Donnellan are the first inductees into the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame.
20 years ago — 1999
New Richmond will commemorate the tornado that killed 117 people and destroyed buildings 100 years ago.
35 years ago — 1984
President Ronald Reagan visits Normandy beach in France to commemorate the 40th anniversary of D-Day.