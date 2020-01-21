5 years ago — 2015
Eight-year-old Melanie Ives of Augusta will serve as the 2015 youth ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy of West-Central Wisconsin.
10 years ago — 2010
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that corporations and unions can spend freely to influence elections may kill attempts in Wisconsin to limit political spending by outside groups, supporters concede.
20 years ago — 2000
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., criticizes campaign finance reforms proposed by Sens. Russ Feingold, D-Wis., and John McCain, R-Ariz., vowing “we must never lose soft money.”
35 years ago — 1985
The U.S. economy grew 6.8 percent in 1984, the fastest rate since 1951.