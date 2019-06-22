5 years ago — 2014
Menomonie school district Superintendent Chris Stratton will retire after working in the district for 34 years.
10 years ago — 2009
Allowing illegal immigrants to qualify for special driver’s cards would make the roads safer, reduce insurance rates and generate much-needed revenues for state government, supporters say.
20 years ago — 1999
Police search Chippewa County after a possible sighting of an alleged serial killer wanted by the FBI and believed to be traveling by hopping freight trains.
35 years ago — 1984
Phillips Plastics Corp. of Phillips wants to build a new plant in Eau Claire’s Sky Park Industrial Center.